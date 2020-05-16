Members of the EU Delegation in Mexico expressed their concern about the decision of the federal government to suspend indefinitely the entry into operation of renewable energy plants

Members of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Mexico, they expressed their “deep concern” about the federal government’s decision to suspend indefinitely the entry into operation of renewable energy plants, and limit generation by operating wind and photovoltaic plants.

A total of 18 ambassadors, plus a chargé d’affaires from the EU member countries accredited in Mexico, sent a letter to the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, in which they explain that the disposition of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) threatens to discourage private investment, including foreign investment, as it would negatively impact 44 projects of clean power generation in 18 states of the country.

“This will put at risk investments, including those of companies in the European Union, which exceed 6,400 million dollars ”, they warn.

The ambassadors of the EU Member States and the EU Delegation in the country ask Nahle for a meeting (even virtual) to assess the latest measures taken in the renewable energy sector, know its extent over time and measure its impact on national and foreign investment, and on the repercussions on strengthening the energy sector usually.

They argue that the EU had already expressed the concerns of several European companies in the development and promotion of clean energy in Mexico against some government decisions that are affecting the sector, such as the indefinite suspension of electricity auctions from sources clean energy and the change in the Regulation of Clean Energy Certificates.

For this reason, the EU Delegation asked the Secretary of Energy (Sener) Organize a meeting, but unfortunately, to date, it has not materialized, they emphasize.

“Unfortunately there has been an additional event in the sector that has increased our concerns and makes the need for a meeting with government representatives Relevant is even more pressing today than ever.

“We refer to the Agreement to guarantee the efficiency, quality, reliability, continuity and security of the National Electric System (SEN), on the occasion of the recognition of the epidemic generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) published by the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) on April 29, 2020 ”, abound.

