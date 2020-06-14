Barcelona beat Mallorca (0-4) by a landslide in Son Moix, in the match in which Quique Setién’s men took up the defense of the league leadership. The Catalan team needed little to prevail over a vermilion shot lacking precision, on a night in which it stood out Martin Braithwaite. The Danish threatens to overtake Antoine Griezmann after his good performance, his first Barça goal and ending the first 90 minutes on the field.

It seems to have been a good stop for Martin Braithwaite, who has become much more integrated in Barcelona. The Danish striker took advantage of his second start in the League and completed for the first time a match in which, in addition, he debuted with a goal in the Barça shirt. He moved and appeared where he had to, as when in the 36th minute he took advantage of an assist from Leo Messi and the boat soon brought the ball into the goal to make it 0-2.

« Score my first goal is incredible and is only the beginning », the Danish said at the end of the meeting despite the fact that on the grass he did not show effusiveness to celebrate it. Braithwaite’s goal was the icing on his game in which he also took Quique Setien’s congratulations, that he later recognized to keep « the goal and the game » of the Danish.

Who may feel threatened is Antoine Griezmann on a discreet night for the French striker. With half an hour to go until the match was over, Setién called him to the bench to try Luis Suárez. It was the second change he made after the forced Arturo Vidal, who had already seen a yellow card in the first half. The Cantabrian coach exhausted all five changes allowed but allowed Braithwaite to enjoy their first full game on the pitch in the Barcelona team jersey.