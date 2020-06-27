He Barcelona He lost two key points in the fight for the League, but he could take a defeat in the last moments, and even the sanction of one of his attackers. Martin Braithwaite should have seen the second yellow card and subsequent expulsion in an action in which he elbowed Kevin Vázquez, traced to the one that minutes before had been worth the first card.

The action reproduces what happened in the previous minutes. Braithwaite, who jumped onto the field in the second half, overexcited and eager to demonstrate, tries to win the position of his rival with a struggle that ends the moment you nudge him, away from the play. In both disputes, Cuadra Fernández pointed out the Danish’s infraction, but only in the first one did he show him yellow.

Cuadra Fernández, member of Celta – Barcelona, decided to show him the yellow in the first action, but in the second, aware of what the same punishment would entail, he decided to ask the Danish striker for a clear expulsion and that it would have complicated things even more for Barça, who saw how Celta tied him minutes later thanks to a genius from Iago Blades.