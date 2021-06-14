Braithwaite: “It was a horrible experience”

06/14/2021 at 10:48 AM CEST

.

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite described as “horrible” what happened on Saturday during the Denmark-Finland of the Eurocup, when Christian eriksen he fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“I still feel affected by the situation, but the most important thing is that Christian is better and that’s why I’m better too. Your health is the most important thing. It was a horrible experience, “Braithwaite told a news conference at the Danish rally in Helsingør, north of Copenhagen.

For Braithwaite it meant “a lot” to be able to talk to Eriksen yesterday by video call and check that the Inter player is better.

“I had some images of what happened on Saturday that I wanted to get out of my head,” he said at the first appearance of the Danish players after the mishap suffered by Eriksen.

The Danish forward did not know how to explain the decision of his teammates to form a circle around Eriksen to protect him from the cameras while the doctors tried to revive him.

“It’s hard to say how it all started, it was as if things happened naturally. We understood that we had to take care of Christian and we tried to do the best we could, “he said.

Braithwaite showed “proud” of the team’s reaction, which he described as “unique”, and thanked the support received.

As those responsible for the selection have explained, UEFA presented them with two options, once it was known that Eriksen was better: either resume the game that day or do it on Sunday at noon. The players chose the first, although the coach, Kasper Hjulmand, has criticized that they were presented only with those possibilities.

“I do not remember very well how it was, my thoughts were elsewhere. It was not the best time to play a game”The Barcelona forward confessed about his feelings when he returned to the pitch an hour and a half later.

Braithwaite admitted that he wanted to go back to training today for Thursday’s game against Belgium and “disconnect”, because sitting in the room “a lot of things are going through your head”.