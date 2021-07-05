Braithwaite and a new opportunity

07/04/2021

On at 19:39 CEST

Few teams will have better stories to tell than Denmark has had at this European Championship. The tragic episode of Christian Eriksen, which forced them to open the tournament with the anguish of almost losing a friend, it was just one of the many emotional peaks that the Danes have had to endure.

Classified ‘in extremis’ in the group stage, the eliminatory matches have served as catharsis to get rid of all the sorrows and pains. They took the steamroller against Wales and, although suffering against the Czech Republic, they got into the top four of the tournament. And a culé has been a great protagonist of the feat. Martin Braithwaite, who arrived without having a great present at Barça, has felt very comfortable in an environment where their presence is key.

OFFENSIVE REFERENCE

Although the man of the goals has been Kasper Dolberg, Braithwaite’s good pressure has been felt. Kasper Hjulmand, the coach of the ‘DBU’, has left the type to coordinate a very beaten squad after Eriksen, but he has Martin as a great reference to support his entire attacking game. The opportunity for the Barça man is unbeatable to revalue his cache.

And if any interested club looks at the tournament numbers, You will find that Braithwaite is the only foreigner of Barça – and of Real Madrid – that continues in the competition at the height of the semifinals. Far have been big names of favorite teams, who have not been able to hold the weight that Denmark carries.

Now, in the match against England, Braithwaite hopes to help his team statistically with goals and assists. Their only goal of the tournament came at 0-4 that they endorsed the Welsh in the second round. Scoring against the ‘Three Lions’ would be a cherry of the most desired to decorate the beautiful dessert that has been able to make during the Euro.

Clinging to the spirit of those heroes of ’92, Martin will aim to remain in history after a campaign with more light than dark at Can Barça. It may be the golden opportunity you needed to relaunch.