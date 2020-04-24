The Barcelona It has become a main informative point at this point in the season, in the middle of the halt due to the coronavirus and with the squad not wanting to resume a League in which, if it ends as it is, the champions will finish. This seems to mean enough booty for the Barça squad except for one player, a Martin Braithwaite who seems to live in a world parallel to that of the entity that disbursed 18 million euros in January to bring in a player who has barely been able to wear the elastic culé.

With statistics in hand and taking into account the option of not playing again in relation to this campaign, Braithwaite has played only three matches with Futbol Club Barcelona, of which in two of them, the first two against Eibar and Real Madrid, started from the bench. The numbers do not favor him either, and he has not made his debut as a scorer with the blue diamond and granas jacket.

The baggage, despite a notable first impression, seems too short, specifically seven minutes for every million invested by Barça, for a total of 128 in a campaign that has already come to an end, and with it at the end of Braithwaite’s days at Barça, as much as the Danish presumes the possibility of making history in the current league champion.

The seemingly pressing need for sign a striker and leave a team like Leganes down the road, With no reaction margin playing the relegation, he led Barça to repeat the ‘operation Boateng’ with an emergency player and apparently immediate performance that, even due to the macabre obligations of the script, the entity has frown again. Barcelona is cracking institutionally and it does not seem to find the lifeguard in operations like that of Braithwaite.

Wanted ‘9’… and it’s not Braithwaite

It is true that Martin signed a contract for four seasons, with the consequent salary to be received, in the opportunity of his life in sports, but his stay in Can Barça from the end of this season, is presumed in two ways: that of departure or that of ostracism. Barcelona wasted no time in hiding that its great goal for the summer is the star signing of a striker, an attacker who complements Messi, doses Suárez, wakes Griezmann from torpor, and as collateral damage, apart from his dream to Martin Braithwaite, another signing of many millions and fewer – zero – goals by Josep Maria Bartomeu.