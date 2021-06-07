Brais Méndez joins the concentration of the Spanish National Team

06/07/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

The alarms went off with the positive of Sergio Busquets, captain of the national team. The start of the Euro is just around the corner and the coach, I needed to cover the low of one of the pillars of the group.

This has been the reason why Brais Méndez, Celta footballer, has returned from his emergency vacation in Mykonos. The Federation call has summoned him as soon as possible in Las Rozas to join the concentration of the national team and join the training sessions with the rest of your teammates in order to prepare for Euro 2020, as Celta reported this Monday.

Brais mendez He made his senior debut under Luis Enrique in 2018, so he is a footballer to his liking and who could cover both positions in the center of the field, as well as give support in attack if necessary.

With comfort to move in three quarters of the field, although surely it would be as a substitute, the celestial one would act as a revulsive to give freshness to the Spanish offensive.

It also comes with the advantage of being a footballer who is already vaccinated, so it would avoid possible future problems.