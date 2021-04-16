Brain hunger switch discovered

04/16/2021 at 2:12 PM CEST

Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel found the main processes related to the activity of the brain’s hunger switch, the so-called melanocortin receptor 4. Thanks to this discovery, it will now be possible to understand how hunger is regulated and to advance new therapeutic strategies against obesity.

The specialists also verified the effectiveness of a drug that regulates this switch, which will be used to treat severe obesity caused by certain genetic changes. According to a press release, the molecular switch generates a feeling of satiety that could significantly increase the positive results of drugs aimed at treating all variants of obesity and related diseases.

In research published in the journal Science, the scientists explained that the MC4 receptor is present in a region of the brain called the hypothalamus. To be more precise, it is located within a group of neurons dedicated to calculating the body’s energy balance, processing a variety of energy-related metabolic signals.

On or off

If the receptor is activated, it sends signals related to satiety. Thanks to this, from the perspective of the brain, hunger disappears as a valid option. However, if a drop in energy levels is noticed, other signals deactivate and “sleep” the MC4 receiver. This is when we start to feel hungry.

When there are genetic mutations that permanently inhibit MC4 activity, the person feels hungry at all times and never reaches the sensation of satiety. This is the case of various severe disorders linked to obesity, but which do not have a psychological or habit-motivated origin, but rather a genetic basis. In these conditions, the only viable alternative is the pharmacological one.

Within the research carried out by Israeli specialists, it was found that the drug setmelanotide, a new option recently approved for the treatment of the most severe varieties of obesity, manages to successfully activate the dynamics of the MC4 receptor in the hypothalamus region. Consequently, it will surely become a viable alternative to improve the health of people affected by these pathologies.

The role of calcium

In the same vein, one might wonder if being able to manage the activity of the hunger switch will also be possible to develop other drugs aimed at eliminating or reducing the habits that promote common obesity and eating disorders. The answer to this question could be found in calcium.

From biochemical and computer experiments, the scientists found that calcium promotes MC4 receptor activity, just as the drug mentioned above does. According to Peter J. McCormick, one of the study’s authors, “Calcium helps activate the MC4 receptor, while at the same time interfering with hunger-related signals and reducing its activity. Apparently, the satiety signal can compete successfully with the hunger signal because it benefits from the help of calcium, “he concluded.

Consequently, calcium could be used to create valid therapeutic alternatives in mild cases of obesity or when the person needs external help to change certain harmful habits. Finally, the experts highlighted that they have managed to clearly identify the activity of the MC4 receptor and differentiate it from that carried out by other similar receptors. Thanks to this, the side effects that are generated when interactions occur between various receptors when using certain drugs can be eliminated.

Reference

Photo: Héctor Gómez on Unsplash.