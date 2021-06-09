Brain fog, the little-known symptom of menopause that can come on early

Very early in her career, Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, and colleagues she worked with misdiagnosed a woman with Alzheimer’s who he was going through menopause.

After a series of treatments (the last of which included estrogens), the woman improved and Devi discovered that her initial symptoms – memory loss, disorientation – were actually due to a very different cause.

The patient’s cognitive impairment was directly linked to a drastic reduction in levels from estrogen, the hormone whose production begins to fluctuate and decline during the years leading up to menopause, which officially begins one year after the last menstrual period.

It was a turning point that led Devi to investigate one of the perhaps lesser-known symptoms of menopause: brain fog (“Brain fog”, in English), which many women suffer without being aware of what it is about.

“Many women who go through perimenopause – the 7-year period around the time they stop menstruating (which in most Western countries is around the age of 52) – start to have a hard time remember and find words, to concentrate in several tasks at the same time ”, Devi tells BBC Mundo.

“They have problems with verbal fluency, something in which, as a general rule, women tend to be very skilled, ”she says.

Some women have trouble remembering words or conversations. (Photo: .)

Then they can appear with phrases like “wash the layer” instead of putting the washing machine on, or refer to objects that they want to name as “that” or “that thing.”

It affects the type of memory we use, for example when we go to the store and try to remember what we wanted to buy, or when we tell stories, or participate in a conversation and then want to remember it later, explains Pauline Maki, professor of psychiatry to BBC Mundo , psychology and obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and former president of the American Menopause Society.

It is also a more widespread problem than previously thought.

“In our studies we found clinically significant impairments in which 10% of women score considerably lower than expected for their age,” Maki says.

“But many others have more subtle difficulties, in the sense that their ability to do their job is not affected, but they notice the differences,” he adds.

According to Devi, “near the 60% of women Perimenopausal or menopausal women experience these cognitive changes subjectively, but they can almost always be corroborated with tests ”.

Estrogen sensitivity

One of the key problems is that the brain has estrogen receptors, and many of them are located in the hippocampus, a brain region that is important for both fixing and retrieving certain types of memory.

The brain has estrogen receptors, which is why it is affected when levels of this hormone begin to fluctuate. (Photo: .)

“With an abrupt drop in estrogen during menopause, some of this activity in the hippocampus is affected,” explains Devi.

Studies in which participants had their ovaries (the glands that produce most estrogen) removed showed that cognitive ability recovered when they were given estrogen, Maki says.

Which means that not all women going through menopause suffer from brain fog – a term that the British physician Edward Tilt began to use in the mid-19th century to refer to the cloud that enveloped the brains of Victorian menopausal women who did not remember where they had left the purse or how to return to the house – is that they exist very different levels of sensitivity to estrogens.

The impact of hot flashes on memory

“But it is not just estrogen that is important. Other factors must also be considered, such as sleep problems“Rebecca Thurston, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, tells BBC Mundo.

“Up to 60% of women during the transition to menopause report problems with sleep, and this is associated with memory and the functioning and structure of the brain”, indicates the researcher.

Some women experience hot flashes into their 60s or even 70s. (Photo: .)

Lack of sleep interferes with memory circuits, as do memory circuits. hot flashes or hot flashes (the intense heat that arises suddenly especially in the face, neck and chest, and that can redden the skin and cause profuse sweating), which in extreme cases can last up to 60 or 70 years.

As well as having a profound impact on sleep (some women report not only waking up in the middle of the night from hot flashes, but having to change clothes due to perspiration) they are themselves a problem.

“We used to think that hot flashes were benign symptoms that women had to suffer from, but now we see that they are associated with cardiovascular risk, and that they are markers of small-vessel brain disease, of lower connective efficiency between (the two parts of the) hippocampus, and changes in memory, ”says Thurston.

Mood swings, anxiety, and depression, which increase during perimenopause, also take a toll on memory.

Taboo and ignorance

If it is a symptom that appears so frequently, it is interesting to wonder why there is so much ignorance about its relationship to menopause.

“The problem is that it can occur in a range of many years and women do not know that they are in perimenopause, and it is also the type of problems that you can attribute to other factors,” Karyn Frick, professor of psychology, tells BBC Mundo from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

ORothers symptom best known:

Changes in the length and frequency of menstruation Changes in the amount of bleeding (more or less) Vaginal dryness Difficulty falling asleep Palpitations Joint pain and stiffness Mood changes Reduced muscle mass Recurrence of urinary tract infections

Source: UK National Health Service, NHS

“Women around 40 are very busy, they may have a job, they are probably taking care of their home, they have children of different ages, they may take care of their aging parents, which they probably attribute (the cognitive problems) to stress ”, estimates Frick.

On the other hand, “many, especially professional women, have fear of talking about it. They are ashamed because it is a taboo subject. Women work very hard to obtain certain achievements in their careers and they do not want to be seen as old, weak, and for this reason they will try to hide more than talk about what is happening to them, ”says the researcher.

Another difficulty is that it is not obvious which specialist they can consult.

In an age when women are dealing with many things at the same time – children, career, elderly parents, etc. – it is easy to associate memory problems with stress. (Photo: .)

“If I were a woman with these symptoms in the United States, I would go to see a memory specialist, but most do not even ask about the status of women in terms of menopause, they treat women as if they were men” says Devi.

“It is a major change in a woman’s life and it is ignored by brain specialists and that is a shame. Only now are gynecologists and obstetricians understanding that this is something that happens ”.

The experts consulted by BBC Mundo agree on the need to carry out rigorous studies on cognitive deterioration linked to menopause and, above all, to disseminate this information to prevent millions of women from suffering unnecessarily.

Treatment

As a first step, Maki says, “It is important that women do not panic because they think this means they have Alzheimer’s, because unless they have a mother or aunt who had the disease very early, it is very unlikely that be that. What is happening to them is normal ”.

Although the results are mixed, everything seems to point to the brain fog clears as the brain gets used to running on little or no estrogen. Namely, it is transitory.

In some cases, hormone replacement therapy – pictured as a skin patch – can be beneficial. (Photo: .)

But “if the hot flashes keep you awake all night, and you cannot sleep well, it is advisable to consult your doctor, who may recommend in certain cases, especially in younger women, hormone replacement therapy, because the benefits outweigh the risks, “says Maki.

Devi agrees that many women respond well to this therapy, the use of which was drastically reduced following the publication of a controversial study nearly two decades ago that associated hormone replacement therapy with breast cancer and was later called into question. .

“Modern hormone replacement therapies are more specific than before, more focused, and there are multiple forms of estrogen. They are better than before, and in many cases they can be beneficial, ”says Frick.

“But if you are going to have hormonal therapy, there is a window of opportunity between the late 40s and early 50s“, He clarifies. In an older age, it does not report the same benefits and can even be counterproductive.

For those who do not suffer from such acute symptoms or for whatever reason choose not to do hormone therapy, there are many other measures that can contribute to improving cognitive performance, such as doing aerobic exercise, stimulating the brain with games and mental exercises, following a routine to improve sleep, reduce alcohol consumption at night and adopt a Mediterranean diet.

