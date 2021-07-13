Braids in front: the hottest new hairstyle

If you have wondered why everyone is combing their hair with two braids in front, it is nothing more and nothing less because it is all about the trend.

The two braids in front have come to unseat hairstyles with scrunchies and hair clips. Hailey bieber was a pioneer in sporting this hairstyle.

We are fascinated by the fact that they are really easy to do on any type and length of hair, in addition to being on the contours of the face, they provide definition and a romantic touch to the look, as it looks. Kylie jenner.

The thin braids in front frame and enhance the beautiful facial contours you have Ester Exposito.

To style them, you only need to separate the front strands, braid them and, if you wish, add some accessories to decorate, as you did. Belinda.

Although the idea is simple and striking, some girls have made the hairstyle look much cooler as is the case with Karol G. So it is valid that you bring out your creative side and decorate the braids in your own way.

Chiara ferragni choose the favorite hairstyle of the celebrities. The two braids arrived with the Italian at the Cannes Film Festival.