Brahim, on loan to Milan for two years

What was an open secret is now official: Brahim leaves on loan to Milan for the next two seasons. This has been announced in an official statement by Real Madrid in which it wishes its player all the luck in the world in this new stage.

It is therefore a repetition of the formula that was already done last year and that this time is produced for two seasons in exchange for the payment of 3 million euros by Milan.

In this way, the Malaga player will be able to have in Italian football the minutes that he was not going to enjoy in Madrid and the whites are guaranteed that a player with his great potential continues to grow.

In the contract, in addition, there is a purchase option clause for 25 million euros but Madrid keeps another one for re-purchase for 27 million.