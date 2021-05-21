Brahim and Bryan Gil lead Spain Under-21 in the European

Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish U21 coach, has announced the list of the national team called up for the final phase of the European that will be deputized in Slovenia Y Hungary. The main novelty in the citation of the national team is the presence of Bryan gil, which will not be with the absolute.

Spain, which finished first in the group in the phase played in March, where they beat Italy, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, They will face Croatia on May 31 at the Ljudski vrt stadium in Maribor. If the Spanish team is capable of defeating the Croats, they would face in the semifinals with the winner of the tie that will measure Portugal and Italy. On the other side of the table, where Hungary is based, the Netherlands will face France and Denmark against Germany.

Call for Spain

Goalkeepers: Josep, Álvaro Fernández and Iñaki Peña.

Defenses: Mingueza, Óscar Gil, Francesc, Pedrosa, Miranda, Cuenca and Guillamón.

Midfielders: Cucurella, Sancet, Zubimendi, Moncayola, Fran Beltrán, Gonzalo Villar, Manu García and Puado.

Forwards: Bryan Gil, Brahim, Yeremy, Fer Niño and Abel Ruiz.