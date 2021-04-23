Bragantino debuts in the Sudamericana with victory over Deportes Tolima

04/23/2021 at 05:12 CEST

EFE / Bragança Paulista

The Bragantino Brazilian debuted this Thursday in the South American Cup with a 2-1 win over Deportes Tolima Colombian that leaves him with 3 points at the top of Group G behind Emelec, which hours before defeated Talleres de Córdoba at home by 1-2. The goals came in the first half for Bragantino, a team that is part of the Austrian group Red Bull and which returned to an international tournament after 25 years after having participated in the 1996 Conmebol Cup. The visiting team discounted at the end with a penalty charged by Sergio Mosquera.

The first goal was a own goal by defender Nilson Castrillón, at nine minutes, when he tried to deflect a shot from the scorer Claudinho, the main figure of the locals. The second reached 44 when the forward Yalo He took advantage of a rebound left by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero after a shot from Helinho.

The game was played without an audience at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in the city of Bragança Paulista, 87 kilometers from Sao Paulo.

At the beginning of the second half, coaches Mauricio Barbieri, from Bragantino, and Hernán Torres, from Tolima, bet on a mutual examination. Already at the end and with a few minutes of play, Torres made some variations to try to score with the entry of the Costa Rican attacker José Ortiz and the Paraguayan forward Gustavo Ramírez. In injury time, after a corner kick executed by Daniel Felipe Cataño, the Uruguayan referee Daniel Fedorczuk sanctioned a penalty by one hand in the Aderlan side area. The launch of Mosquera he left goalkeeper Cleiton with no defense possibilities and sealed the Brazilians’ narrow victory.

In the other group match, Emelec defeated Talleres de Córdoba at home 1-2. On the next day, which will be held on April 28, Tolima will host Talleres in Ibagué and Bragantino will visit Emelec in Guayaquil.