Braga, Cup winners after beating Benfica 2-0

05/24/2021 at 12:12 AM CEST

EFE

The Sporting de Braga champion of the Portugal Cup for third time in its history after winning the Benfica for 2-0 with goals from Lucas Piazon Y Ricardo Horta, in a final that the “eagles” played with 10 from minute 17.

Sporting de Braga

Matheus; Tormena, Ruiz (Sporar 87 ‘), Piazon, Sequeira; Al Musrati (Horta 76 ‘), Silva; Horta, Castro (Novais 71 ‘), Galeno; and Esgaio.

Benfica

Read; Morato (Cinquinho 81 ‘), Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gonçalves (Núñez 57 ‘), Weigl, Taarabt, Grimaldo; Pizzi (Vlachodimos 21 ‘), Everton (Nuno 57’); and Seferovic (Silva 58 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.45 Piazon, 2-0 M.85 Horta.

Referee

Nuno Miguel Serrano Almeida. TA: Esgaio (35 ‘), Al Musrati (67’), Novais (82 ‘) / Silva (85’), Nuno (88 ‘), Otamendi (89’), Grimaldo (90 ‘). TR: Piazon (90 ‘) / Leite (17’), Taarabt (90 ‘).

Incidents

Stadium EFAPEL of the City of Coimbra.

The match, played in Coimbra, stood up to the Northerners with the expulsion of Helton Leite. The goalkeeper left the area to stop a Spanish run Abel ruiz and ended up knocking him down.

The numerical superiority was reflected in the scoreboard on the brink of halftime, when the Brazilian Piazon took advantage of a bad exit from Vlachodimos to overtake the Braga.

The second goal did not come until the 85th minute, with a strong shot with the Portuguese’s left Ricardo Horta after a pass from Abel ruiz.

Finally, the match ended with a quarrel between the two teams and an expulsion from each side, those of Piazon Y Taarabt.

With his third title of Cup, the Braga will play this year the Portuguese Super Cup before the champion of League, the Sporting.