Braekhus: “I have a very good feeling for the rematch”

Matchroom decided to go to Tulsa (Oklahoma) and set up a ring in the center of the city for his return to the United States after the pandemic. It was August and the weather invited it. It was an evening that might have been remembered for that, but in history was marked as the day that Cecilia Braekhus (36-1, 9 KO) lost her undefeated, her four welterweight belts (she had the unified division) and ceased to be champion after more than eleven years. It was a surprise. Everyone expected him to surpass Joe Luis in number of defenses (they both have 25, the most), but Jessica McCaskill (9-2, 3 KO) surprised her. He made a fight in which he did not let her be comfortable and he won. Braekhus left his continuity in the air, but has decided to continue and this Saturday (the evening can be seen in Spain on DAZN from 02:00) it will have its revenge.

“I didn’t quite feel good after so long without seeing my family and friends, but I was cashing in on one of my best bags. McCaskill was better that day, but it wasn’t on my mind to retire. I don’t want to think about it anymore, now I’m focused on Saturday. I feel very good, I have a good feeling, I have done a perfect seven-week camp, I am happy, relaxed and with very good sensations“, points the Norwegian, 39, to AS in a telephone interview. Her voice denotes that calm that she says. She knows what were the points that cost her the victory.She is very long. He has large combinations and it was very difficult to get into distance and be able to make my approach, I couldn’t develop“, admits the fighter, who saw how McCaskill did not let her be comfortable and locked her actions in her first fight.

Although now she says otherwise, at the time she was doubtful about the future, but women’s boxing is there to continue in it. The boom is clear, but someone who has been in the elite for so long is clear about the flaws that must be rectified so that the pay gap with men’s boxing decreases. “The rounds to three minutes are important, but what more is the promotion. For example, the UFC promotes the masculine and feminine in the same way. In boxing you always do less, It is not being taken in the right direction and that makes it generate less interest and money. That is beginning to change. Matchroom is giving importance to women’s boxing, promoting and placing fights in big events like this Saturday (their duel will be the co-star of Estrada vs Chocolatito, “says the Norwegian.

For there to be greater expectation, great fights are needed and one of them could be against Claressa Shields. The American unified the super welterweight last week and said that “for a million dollars she would go down to welterweight”, yes, she thought of a fight with Katie Taylor, although unifying a third division could be very attractive. Without a doubt, yes Braekhus wins the fight could generate a lot. The Norwegian has not wanted to sell the bear skin before hunting it and does not fantasize, although it is clear: “It would be a great fight for the business,” he concluded.