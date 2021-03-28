Bradykinin, the hope to understand Covid-19 coming from a supercomputer

The obstacle course to understand Covid-19 and improve treatment could have taken a significant leap if the conclusions of Summit, the world’s most powerful supercomputer, located at the Oak Ridge National Lab in the United States, are confirmed.

According to artificial intelligence expert Thomas Smith in an article on the Medium platform that has gone viral, Summit analyzed 40,000 genes from 17,000 samples, 2.5 billion genetic combinations, and although it is the second fastest computer in the world, it took a week.

For the scientists who analyzed the results produced by the supermachine, it was “a eureka moment”, as the director of the investigation Daniel Jacobson told Forbes. Summit showed them that the key to Covid-19 infection and the insidious symptoms it can cause could lie in bradykinin (or bradykinin), a natural chemical that regulates blood pressure.

The computer discovery could explain that Covid-19 causes vascular problems in certain patients, from strokes to inflammation of the skin or toes.

Understanding Covid, a race against time

Faced with a new virus and unknown disease, health authorities and medical staff have been learning as they go how to treat it.

At first it presented as a respiratory syndrome (in fact the scientific name is still Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome 2, SARS-CoV-2), a bad cold or the flu. And the treatments went in that direction.

But very soon the front-line doctors began to report other symptoms, much more worrisome: strokes, heart problems, skin conditions and circulatory problems in the extremities, mainly in the feet. Hormonal problems were also detected in some cases.

Health workers began to realize that giving oxygen or intubating critically ill patients, the initial and normal protocol for respiratory failure, did not always give the desired result. There was something else.

Little by little, everything pointed to the most serious cases and deaths taking place due to a cytokine storm, an exaggerated response of the patient’s immune system capable of damaging vital organs.

The Summit supercomputer – and some flesh and blood scientists – believe that the disease may be more related to a bradykinin storm, or what is the same, with a dysfunction of the vascular system, of blood pressure.

There are also those who consider that the two could be closely related.

The coronavirus, a thief who leaves the windows open

The bradykinin theory is based on the commonly accepted and well-known basis that infection begins with the virus entering the body through ACE2 receptors, widely present in the nose, but also in the intestines, kidneys, and heart.

What Summit showed the team of researchers is that the effects of Covid-19 were not limited to those that would cause the colonization of ACE2 receptors: the virus is capable of manipulating them to cause an upregulation of these cells that unbalances the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) causing a bradykinin storm.

RAS is a hormonal mechanism involved, among other things, in regulating blood pressure: some doctors had described Covid as “altitude sickness”, as if patients were in an unpressurized plane. “Surprisingly, we found that the two sides of the RAS system are also clearly involved in modulating the immune system” says the scientific paper of the researchers.

“In this sense, Covid-19 is like a thief who slips through the open second-floor window and starts looting the house. Once inside, however, they not only take your things, but also open all the doors and windows so that his accomplices can enter and help loot more efficiently “summarizes Thomas Smith in his article.

SARS-CoV-2 increases the levels of ACE2, its allies that lower blood pressure and reduces those of ACE receptors, which increase it, leaving the door open to bradykinin.

Uncontrolled bradykinin causes vascular permeability and dilation and hypotension, according to the scientific article published in July in the journal E-life Science.

When respirators are useless

Logically, once the blood pressure is uncontrolled and the blood vessels increase their permeability, the door is open to dysfunctions in almost the entire body. The door stays open.

Covid patients affected by a bradykinin storm drown because their lung alveoli are coated with a gelatinous substance, generated by an excess of hyaluronic acid. “It’s like trying to breathe through jelly,” Jacobson told Medical Express.

Many health workers had reported damage to the blood vessels of the respiratory system and other organs.

For this reason, in some cases, administering oxygen or connecting patients to respirators is wasted effort.

According to research, vascular permeability favors the entry of cells of the immune system that inflame the lungs.

This would also explain some of the more disturbing symptoms that were attributed to damage to the nervous system. Some cases of disorientation, psychosis, dizziness and strokes could be related to damage to the vascular system of the brain.

Most exposed patients

Another of the countless mysteries of Covid is that – although there are known risk factors such as age, being overweight or diabetes – there are patients of all ages more likely than others to suffer from serious forms of the disease. It has been speculated with genetic factors, the microbiota or even the blood group.

The bradykinin storm theory could help understand who is most at risk of severe forms of the disease. For example, it seems increasingly clear that women are less likely to die from Covid-19, and it could be due to the genetics of the renin-angiotensin system. Researchers believe that the presence of the protein thymosin beta-4, twice as high in women as in men, could protect women.

Hope for treatment

The researchers therefore suggest that treatment efforts focus on curbing the bradykinin storm.

“Subsequent experiments identified several existing drugs that have the potential to be reused for the treatment of bradykinin storm. A possible next step would be to carry out clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of these drugs in treating patients with COVID- 19. In addition, understanding how SARS-Cov-2 affects the body will help researchers and clinicians to identify people who are most at risk of developing life-threatening symptoms. “

The researchers suggest a battery of molecules that could help slow bradykinin and renin, including Vitamin D, and call for rapid pharmaceutical testing.