Brady vs Prescott: deadly offense matchup will raise curtain on NFL 2021



Brady will be looking for his eighth champion ring.

Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The NFL revealed the game that will raise the curtain of the 2021 season: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys. The defending champion will host a team that wishes to be a contender for the throne of American football. Two offenses with very high potential will collide in a game that promises to be entertaining.

The opening match will be on Thursday, September 9, at 8:20 pm at Raymond James Stadium. The Cowboys were 6-10 last season, missing out on the postseason. Of course, Tampa Bay had a dream path that concluded with the conquest of the NFL title against the great favorite: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 1 starts in Tampa Bay. 🏆 @ Buccaneers | @dallascowboys 📺: #NFLScheduleRelease – TONIGHT 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/03kYXP9boV – NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2021

A comeback, and a new title? This will be the Brady vs Prescott

Tom brady returns for another year with the intention of extending its collection of champion rings. He’s going for his eighth NFL title. He added 40 touchdown passes last regular season, breaking a record for the Buccaneers. And for his well-being, the pirate team keeps on payroll the backbone that accompanied him in his race to the championship.

Dak prescott, the face of the Texas franchise, broke his ankle in October 2020. He missed most of the season and his team was derailed. He’ll be ready to do training camp with Dallas and officially return for his 2021 season debut. The show is guaranteed.

Both quarterbacks have the offensive resources to make the opening game one to remember. A true instant classic.

. @ dak returns. @ TomBrady goes for eight. Kicking off the BIGGEST season ever! 🔥 📺: #NFLScheduleRelease – TONIGHT 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/C6JeBFoRux – NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2021

As a curiosity, both Brady and Prescott are in the top 10 of the highest paid athletes of the last year. Legendary Brady closes the top, while Dak broke an earnings record for a football player in one year, leading him to rank fourth on the prestigious Forbes list.