Tom Brady will review his nine Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots in an ESPN documentary series to air next year.

Titled “The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” the nine-episode series will include a look from Brady’s perspective on all six titles and the three Super Bowl losses he starred in.

It will be an unusual opportunity to closely observe a quarterback who speaks little. Brady left New England, after 20 years, and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The series will be produced by ESPN, 199 Productions (Brady’s production company) and Gotham Chopra Religion of Sports.

“Throughout the series, we will describe key moments and challenges that seemed insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, they became triumphs that defined my career, whether with wins or losses,” said Brady.

Brady has won more Super Bowls than anyone. At 42, he remains an undisputed star in the NFL. Unlike Payton Manning, his contemporary for most of his career and the quarterback with whom he is most compared, Brady has avoided giving behind-the-scenes access.

Connor Schell, executive vice president of content for ESPN and creator of the network’s 30 for 30 documentary series, believes Brady has a lot to tell.

“Having a first-hand account of a Tom-level athlete who doesn’t normally talk about himself can contribute to a great series,” said Schell.

Schell pointed to Chopra’s narrative skill as a factor that will make Brady’s story more appealing to the public, even to people who despise the Patriots.

“It is truly a tribute to Gotham that he earned Tom’s trust and is willing to reveal his story,” said Schell, who acknowledged that it was Chopra who brought the project to ESPN. “We love these projects where the elements come together and we can give fans not just a great story, but something they have never seen before.”

The episodes are expected to be based on Brady’s reflections, including other voices and perspectives.

Schell added that ESPN contemplates “how to evolve with this genre, with new ways of telling stories with new elements. Having access to Tom Brady is unique. ”