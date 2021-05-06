Brady Singer gets ejected for absolutely losing it on Angel Hernandez (Video)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer loses mind on Angel Hernandez (Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer lost his patience with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Given Hernandez’s past, it’s tough to blame him.

Hernandez has a reputation that follows him. While baseball is supposed to be about the on-field accomplishments of some of the greatest athletes in the world, Hernandez all too often makes the game about himself. Seeing Hernandez trending on Twitter is a bi-weekly occurrence, and it’s never for a good reason.

On Wednesday, Hernandez was behind home plate for the second game of the Kansas City Royals-Cleveland Indians doubleheader. After he ejected Mike Matheny and Cal Eldred from the Royals coaching staff, Singer also got the hook on his way to the dugout in the sixth inning.

Once Hernandez revealed Singer’s fate, the young hurler really gave him a piece of his mind.

Whit Merrifield tried to hold Singer back, but at that point it was too late.

Royals: What was Brady Singer so upset about?

Hernandez’s strike zone was inconsistent the entire night, but Singer was also called for a controversial balk earlier in the game.

I may only be saying this because it benefits us, but Angel Hernandez was absolutely right. Singer twitched. Watch his right leg. That’s a balk. pic.twitter.com/SYsEpb8cJ6 – Monte the Color Man (@Monte_Colorman) May 6, 2021

In classic Hernandez fashion, his bad calls don’t consistently benefit one team over another. The only constant is that he hurts the game itself.

In fact, Hernandez made a brutal call against the Indians just last night.

So, as you can see, this is just Angel being Angel.

Sadly, the ump show continues.