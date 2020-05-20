Tom Brady has not let the coronavirus pandemic – or NFL rules that prohibit player training at team facilities – keep him from preparing for the season with his new team in Tampa Bay.

Brady reunited some of his fellow Buccaneers on a high school field early Tuesday for a passing session. Brady wore a Bucs helmet and an orange shirt over his protectors.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, it was an informal two-hour practice that only involved players at Berkeley High School.

It is not unusual for quarterbacks to organize passing practices before training camps, but the pandemic has disrupted work routines.

The teams have had to rely on virtual meetings instead of the traditional preseason program. The NFL plans for the 2020 season, which will likely be played without fans in the stadiums.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced social estrangement and home confinement, any gathering of players gets noticed – especially one involving Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback signed for two years and $ 50 million with the Bucs in March.

After signing with the Bucs, Brady asked for all of his teammates’ phones. He apparently used that list to organize Tuesday’s training.

This was an encouraging sign for fans, on the same day that NFL teams began opening their training centers to a limited number of staff. The facilities are still closed to coaches and players, except for those who are in rehabilitation due to injury.

Center Ryan Jensen blindfolded Brady on the artificial grass pitch.

Although new to the team, Brady was in charge, according to the newspaper. Brady rehearsed routes with catcher Mike Evans, showing the veteran and other players the exact time to make a cut.

Quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin also threw passes.

Other players who attended the session included catcher Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Teams cannot organize practice, and the Buccaneers did not make Tuesday’s session public.

The Associated Press did not receive an immediate response to a request for comment on the practice.

Tuesday’s training turned out better than Brady’s last attempt to train in a Tampa park last month. After a security guard informed him that the park was closed and he had to leave, Brady received an apology from Mayor Jane Castor.