Brady exposes Ostapenko

The american Jennifer brady imposed her status as eleventh favorite against the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (6-2 and 6-1) to reach the Round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The North American, a finalist in the Australian Open this season and with last year’s Lexington title as the only outstanding baggage in her history, gave no option to the winner of Roland Garros in 2017, who since winning in Luxembourg two seasons ago has not shone again.

Ostapenko has fallen to 50th place in the ranking and barely resisted for an hour and seven minutes, which took Brady in closing the game.

The American will face the Russian in the second round Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, that eliminated the czech Karolina Pliskova, sixth seeded, by 6-0 and 7-5.