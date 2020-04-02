In the event that the rematch of The match, between Tiger Woods Y Phil Mickelson, a pair of legendary quarterbacks would join the challenge.

According to local reports, Peyton Manning Y Tom brady They are in talks to join golfers at a televised event to benefit the coronavirus relief efforts. The two couples will be made up of Mickelson and Brady against Woods and Manning, scheduled for May, according to CNBC.

Woods and Manning have previously played together in the 2019 Memorial tournament.

(Archive)

Mickelson hinted at a rematch with Woods on March 29, when he responded to a Twitter fan saying he was “working on it.” While a rematch has been discussed for a while, Woods was not interested until the coronavirus impact became apparent, GOLF.com reported.

READ MORE: Carlos Albert questions Miguel Herrera’s moral quality

The Tiger and the left-hander first competed with each other in November 2018, titled The Match: Tiger v. Phil. Mickelson won the $ 9 million grand prize in Las Vegas by defeating Woods on the 22nd hole. The match was classified as a pay-per-event event, but was made available for free after technical difficulties.

The departure of Mickelson-Brady vs. Woods-Manning would air on TNT without a live crowd. Players would also be separated by a safe social distance. The match is likely to take place in Florida, according to the portal.

.