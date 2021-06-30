Brady and Bündchen Acquire Stake in FTX Crypto Firm

. videos

The hope of finding people alive falters six days after the collapse

Miami, Jun 29 (. News) .- The number of victims of the collapse of a 12-story apartment building in Surfside (Miami-Dade) rose to 12 this Tuesday, with the discovery of another body in the last hours, while the number of missing persons dropped to 149. At the first press conference of the day, the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, said that Monday’s figures had not changed compared to Monday to the despair of the families and friends of the disappeared, but this afternoon he reported a new confirmed fatality. According to the Mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, said Tuesday, he has felt “frustration” and “anger” among relatives who hope that the miracle of finding theirs alive will take place due to the scarce search results despite the great deployment of human and material resources. The mayor of Miami-Dade and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, in an appearance before the press with those responsible for the search and rescue operation, made an effort to emphasize that rescuers are doing everything in their power, “breaking his back” in the words of the second, to find victims in the rubble. Levine Cava said there were 210 people working at the disaster site this morning who will be relieved at the end of their 12-hour shift by as many rescuers. In total, there are more than 800 people assigned to the operation, with different tasks, according to what was said at the press conference. In the afternoon, it was mentioned that the eight teams currently taking turns will be joined by one more. THE BEST RESCUERS IN THE WORLD “They are enough and we have the best in the world,” Levine Cava had said in the morning, welcoming President Joe Biden’s announcement that he plans to visit the site of the collapse on Thursday. That same day but last week, at 1.30 in the morning, 55 apartments of the 136 that had the Champlain Towers South building, which is 40 years old, collapsed for reasons not yet determined but are already under investigation. From various sources and documents it is known that at least since 2018 there was information that the building had structural problems. In April 2021, the president of the building community reported that the deterioration of the reinforced concrete already detected by an engineering firm three years ago was progressing significantly, according to local media on Tuesday. The mayor of Miami-Dade indicated that the South Florida Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a grand jury to investigate the tragedy and gave its support to the initiative. This information, plus the scant results of the search for victims, fuel the frustration of the relatives of the disappeared, who until this Monday were 150. According to the mayor, the list is not “final” and information is being sought with the consulates of various countries to make it more precise. He also indicated that the 11 victims so far confirmed have already been identified. Among the disappeared are people from countries such as Israel, Cuba, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela. Also among the deceased there are foreigners. A 24-HOUR-A-DAY SEARCH Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky emphasized the difficulty and risk of search work and the great effort put in by rescuers, including teams from other states. from the US and from Mexico and Israel. According to him, the mountain of rubble is being reviewed “layer by layer” without rest for six days. In total, three million pounds (1.3 million kilos) of debris has been removed with the help of heavy machinery. In these six days the work of the rescuers was hampered by a fire that broke out in the lower part of the pile of rubble and produced thick and potentially toxic smoke, as well as by rains and storms with electrical equipment. According to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, another concern for rescuers is that rubble is beginning to fall from the part of the damaged building that is still standing. “Overnight, some things fell from the building that is still standing. And that is going to have to be addressed. I understand from my discussions of the last days that (…) they will have to remove those pieces so that make it safe for the workers to go down there, “Burkett told the media before the press conference. To control the fire, a large firebreak had to be built in the middle of the mountain, which has also allowed rescuers to reach areas and angles that they could not reach before. HOPE IS NOT LOST Only the first day were people found alive in the rubble, but the heads of the rescuers and the authorities repeat that it is still possible to find survivors, as happened in other tragedies. The Venezuelan exile Carlos Vecchio, recognized as the US ambassador of Venezuela, visited the site of the collapse on Tuesday. It is a “tragedy that we feel as our own because of the number of people from Venezuela and Latin Americans,” Vecchio said at an impromptu press conference. In a message to the families of the disappeared, he said that he had seen the “permanent and continuous work of the rescuers,” who “are making superhuman efforts to rescue the greatest number of people alive.” According to Vecchio, six Venezuelans died or disappeared in the tragedy and the embassy is in contact with their families. (c) . Agency