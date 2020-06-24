The escort Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers, announced that he will not play in the restart of the NBA season that is scheduled for July 30, at the Walt Disney World in Orlando (Florida), due to « family reasons ».

Bradley, who played 44 games this season with the Lakers, informed the team’s management of his decision not to attend the resumption of the championship.

Now, the Lakers will be able to sign another player to replace Bradley, which becomes the third NBA player who has decided not to restart the competition after the forced suspension by the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous two have been Latvian power forward Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards and Dominican-born guard-forward Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trails Blazers.

Bradley He said he prefers to stay with his family. The 29-year-old player and his wife, Ashley, they have three small children.

Liam, her 6-year-old son, suffers from a respiratory illness, and is unlikely to receive medical clearance to enter the Orlando « bubble » with her family.

« I am committed to my Lakers teammates and organization, but at a time like this I cannot make a decision that can put the health and well-being of my loved ones at the slightest risk, » he said.

Bradley He has been a key player for the Lakers, who are ranked first in the Western Conference in the restart that 22 teams will star.

Due to his decision not to play, Bradley will stop receiving about $ 650,000.