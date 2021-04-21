Bradley Olmeda / “With humility and respect, expect more from me.”

Photo: Facebook Bradley Olmeda

Puerto Rican Bradley Olmeda scored on Saturday night, April 10, the second victory of his fledgling career, by defeating American Patrick Pierre by unanimous decision. The three judges saw the Mayagüezano win with a score of 40-36.

The rival made the Puerto Rican work the 4 rounds that the match was agreed upon. In statements for BOXEOMUNDIAL.COMOlmeda spoke about the steps he had to take to allow him to fight outside of Puerto Rico and the development of the fight.

In your second appearance as a professional boxer you go out of Puerto Rico for the first time to fight, how do you describe the experience?

“It was a brutal experience that God gave me, since they suffered and ‘sweated the fat drop’ to be able to leave Puerto Rico due to the situation of my shackle.”

What did you think of the fans from South Carolina, the place where the meeting took place?

“I really thank the South Carolina fans, my friends and family who came to the event to support me. I tell you that I felt very happy, because just seeing family and friends that I had not seen in years and after so long being able to see them, feeling that support outside the ring shouting your name supporting you, is something that I could not describe.

“Without ruling out all those who paid to see me fight and those who saw it on Facebook. I tell you that I felt at home, wonderful ”.

Did you feel pressure when you were fighting ‘outside your house’?

“At first a little, but we knew how to handle the situation.”

Before starting the fight, what instructions did the corner give you?

“That I did my job, that this was my show. That I boxed, I made my fight and that if in case of reaching a hand we could finish the fight by knockout, it was done. All the time the idea was to box in order to keep gaining experience and throw away that inactivity that we had of 1 year and 4 months without fighting ”.

What can you tell us about the lawsuit?

“Good fight Pierre came to fight, but we knew how to use our leg movements in the ring so that we could dominate the fight at all times.”

Did you ever feel Pierre’s blows?

“I felt one or another blow, but it was not something that made me feel bad.”

In Puerto Rico there are not many boxers of your weight, do you expect your team to take steps to bring rivals to the island so that the Puerto Rican fans can see you in action?

“At the moment it is an issue that will be discussed among the work team.”

As of today, have you been informed when your next outing could be in the ring?

“I hope to be fighting again in June or July of this year, God willing.”

Bradley Olmeda’s final expressions:

“I want to thank God, my team, my family, my sponsors and all those who support me from their hearts and those who do not. I wish you blessings from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico and the Residencial ‘La Arboleda’. With humility and respect, expect more from me ”.