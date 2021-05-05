Bradley leads the Valspar Championship with Argentine Grillo second

The American Keegan Bradley signed a card of 64 strokes (-7) and leads the tournament with two advantage Valspar Championship, of the PGA Tour, at the conclusion of the first round.

Bradley he dominated the entire round at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, where he missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over five feet, and he finished with four birdies on his last five holes, out of seven at the end.

The winner of Riviera, his compatriot Max homa, had eight birdies and was in a large group at 66 (-5) that included the Argentine Emiliano Grillo and also Americans Ryan Moore, Hank Lebioda and Patton Kizzire.

Cricket, who is still in his best moment, was also perfect with five birdies, which he distributed with three in the first half of the round and another two in the second.

The American did not do as well Dustin Johnson, the world number one, who did not birdie his last 12 holes and had to settle for a record of 71 (par). Johnson hasn’t finished in the top 10 in just over two months and first has to worry about making the cut this Friday.

Something that the Mexican will have easier Abraham Ancer, who delivered a signed card of 67 strokes (-4) to share seventh place with six other golfers.

Another Latin American who made a good journey was the Chilean Joaquin Niemann, that ended with a signed card of 68 strokes (-3) to share the fourteenth place in the standings with 13 other players.

The American Justin thomas he celebrated his 28th birthday by opening with an eagle and approaching inches from a hole-in-one at the start of the round, but stalled in the last nine and made a record of 69 strokes (-2).

One less than those delivered by the Venezuelan Jhonattan vegas (70, -1), while the Colombian Camilo Villegas recorded 71 (even).

The Spanish Rafael Cabrera He continued without having his best performance so far this season on the PGA Tour and finished the tour with 74 strokes (+2), the same as the Puerto Rican had. Rafael Ramos, while the Argentine Nelson Ledesma finished with a record of 77 (+6).

1. Keegan Bradley (United States) 64

2. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 66

2. Ryan Moore (United States) 66

2. Hank Lebioda (United States) 66

2. Max Homa (United States) 66

2. Patton Kizzire (United States) 66

7. Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 67

7. Jason Kokrak (United States) 67

7. Sam Burns (United States) 67

7. Scott Stallings (United States) 67

7. Scott Brown (United States) 67

7. Ted Potter Jr. (United States) 67

7. Kramer Hickok (United States) 67

…

110. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 73