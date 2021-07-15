in NBA

Bradley Beal will not be at the Olympics

Bradley Beal, who entered the health and safety protocols of USA Basketball on Wednesday, he will remain in protocol and will not be able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. In addition, it has also been known that as a precaution Jerami Grant has been placed under health and safety protocols.

A noticeable loss for the United States, but if there is a staff that can cope with such an absence without problems, it is the North American.

