Bradley Beal will not be at the Games and Jerami Grant is doubtful

Definitely outside of the Olympics. Bradley Beal, an important player in the schemes of Gregg popovich and head of the United States national team, he will not travel with the team to Japan and misses the Tokyo Olympics.

Added to this definitive loss is the possible absence of Jeremi grant, whose participation in the Olympic event is on the air.

Beal tested positive for Covid-19 in one of the daily controls that players in the United States undergo, without the player showing symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant has also entered the Covid-19 protocol without having tested positive, so his status is different from that of Beal, which means that his presence in Tokyo has not yet been ruled out from within the US team.

This double situation has caused that the friendly match that the United States and Australia have to play today in Las Vegas is also on the air, since it could be canceled.