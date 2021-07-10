Bradley Beal says he knows the key for the United States to achieve gold in the Olympic Games

Bradley Beal He is one of the great stars who has decided to join the United States National Team for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. The Washington Wizards player assures that the US national team is prepared to face the challenge. In addition, he says that he is confident about the goal of winning the gold medal due to the presence of Kevin Durant:

“We know what KD is capable of. We see him every day in training. His leadership is just fantastic,” Beal said. “His presence in the team is the key to winning the gold. He has a 39 win, zero loss record with Team USA. That is crazy and we will do everything we can to help him keep it that way.”