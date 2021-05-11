Bradley Beal is still in pain, in danger for the play-in tournament

The star of the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal He is still in pain, in danger for the play-in tournament of the NBA.

The Washington wizards they will not have Bradley Beal for at least the next two games against the Atlanta Hawks due to a strained left hamstring, the team announced Monday morning after an MRI over the weekend. Beal will be reevaluated on Friday before the Wizards face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This injury couldn’t come at a worse time for Washington. The Wizards they are still struggling to secure a place in the play-in tournament and were looking to have a good chance of entering the game 7-8 before this injury.

They are one game behind eighth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and half a game ahead of No. 10 Indiana Pacers. The Chicago Bulls are three games away from the Wizards as they fight to stay alive. Bradley Beal injured his hamstring during his 50-point performance in overtime victory over the Pacers. Washington took the victory in overtime even though Beal was left out of overtime.

The star guard has also been embroiled in a battle for the scoring title of the NBA with Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar currently leads the way with 31.9 points per game, while Beal is second with 31.4 points per game. It looks like Curry will come out on top, but this is not over yet.