Brafdley Beal signed last October an extension of his contract for two more years with Washington Wizards in exchange for 72 million dollars that will make him stay in D.C. at least until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Everything indicated that the escort was going to hit the market this coming summer, but he surprised by renewing for a franchise that at a sports level has not been very successful in recent years and that has John Wall injured for a long time and also with a great contract. Beal, in an interview with Lowe Post podcast, has explained why he decided to extend his contract:

“In the end I decided to stay because the reasons for doing so outweighed the reasons that made me want to leave. I simply have more control here. I am in an organization that basically gave me the keys. They told me: ‘We are going to build a team around you We’re going to get guys to play around you. ‘If I go somewhere else, maybe it would be a good team, but it would still be a simple piece. Who can assure me that my role would be the same? I love my role. here”.

On the other hand, he wanted to deny any bad vibes between him and Wall: “We were already united before I entered the league. Still at this point he is like an older brother to me. He caught me under his wings one day and I still feel like nothing has changed. “

Bradley Beal was averaging 30.5 points this season before the suspension, his career record to date. Incomprehensibly, he was not called to play the All Star. The Wizards, of course, need a rebuild to try to fight for the playoffs next season.

