Bradley Beal goes on rampage on Kent Bazemore after Steph Curry joke

Bradley Beal had some strong words for Kent Bazemore after the Golden State Warriors wing made a joke about Stephen Curry and the race for the scoring title.

On Saturday night, the race for the NBA scoring title got even more interesting as Stephen Curry followed up Bradley Beal’s 50-point detonation with 49 points of his own through three quarters.

Curry’s incredible performance in just 29 minutes had Golden State Warriors teammate Kent Bazemore showering his superstar teammate with praise.

Unfortunately, Bazemore took it too far with his offhand comment about Curry’s big night, which threw the two-time MVP’s main competition for the scoring title directly under the bus:

Kent Bazemore, marveling at teammate Stephen Curry: “49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up. “ Curry leads NBA in scoring, at 31.9 ppg

Bradley Beal is second, at 31.4, but will miss at least 2 games with, yes, a strained hammy. – Mount Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 10, 2021

The dig here stems from Beal having to sit out of the Washington Wizards’ overtime win over the Indiana Pacers with a hamstring injury. Although Beal tallied 50 points in regulation, he was unable to go down the stretch and had to watch Russell Westbrook close out the win.

Beal was probably just happy to get the W and far less concerned about the scoring race at that point, especially since the Wizards game came before the Warriors game. However, with Beal still sidelined during the Wizards’ Monday night game (during which Westbrook made NBA history), he decided he had time to respond to Bazemore’s silly comments. And respond he did:

Lol should I let him live or really go off? – Bradley Beal (@ RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

@ 24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh !!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval !!! You a straight LAME !!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do !! – Bradley Beal (@ RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

@ 24Bazemore it’s funny you say that because ya mans admittedly checked my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING !!! Shut me ass up! – Bradley Beal (@ RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

I stay in my lane !! Focus on BRAD. Idc what another man doing in this league. I’m concerned about me and MY GUYS over here !! Keep that goofy shit over there @ 24Bazemore !! – Bradley Beal (@ RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Bradley Beal went for the jugular after Kent Bazemore’s comments

Welp, it was nice knowing you, Kent. Maybe you should’ve Bazed a little less.

Not only did Beal call him a “straight LAME,” he also pointed out the obvious fact that Washington played first that night, and that Curry had even admitted he checked Beal’s box scores before his 49-point performance… so if anyone was chasing here , it wasn’t Beal.

The clown GIFs were just the icing on the cake, adding more intrigue to one of the best races for the NBA scoring belt that we’ve seen in some time. Curry is averaging 31.9 points per game heading into the final week, while Beal is not far behind at 31.4 points per game.

It’ll be fascinating to see how this scoring race turns out, especially now that Bazemore – and Beal’s fiery response – have added some extra spice to it.