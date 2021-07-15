Bradley Beal enters COVID protocol and could miss the Tokyo 2021 Olympics

A compromised situation that the United States basketball team has to face when seeing how one of its great stars, Bradley Beal, has entered the COVID protocol for having been in contact with a positive. There will be no reliable information for a few hours, when it is confirmed whether the first PCR tests are positive or negative, but in the worst case, the results could be lost. Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, being forced Gregg popovich to summon another player to replace him. The candidates would be Keldon Johnson, Darius Garland and Saddiq Bey, as reported by ESPN.