Bradley Beal, Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam to Warriors

Right now we are looking at a Stephen Curry equal to or better than his version of unanimous MVP, but it does not give him to be in the top positions of the Western Conference standings. That’s why NBA rumors already place several names in the orbit of the Golden state warriors.

The main candidate is Bradley BealAlthough it appears that the Washington Wizards have green shoots. The star of the capital will have to balance between continuing to bet on being an emblem of his current franchise throughout his career or taking advantage of his great moment to fight rings.

With the return of Klay thompson and the incorporation of Beal, the Warriors would take a quality leap that could put them on the same level as the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers. It is up to the Wizards star whether to trust the project with Russell Westbrook or find a new destination that will help him compete in The Bay with Curry.

– @WashWizards – Westbrook: 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. His 139th career triple-double Bradley Beal: 43 points and 4/6 in triples # DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/BsBvwq6rnr – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) March 19, 2021

The other options

If the Warriors are unable to sign the Washington guard they have alternatives in their agent. So much Domantas Sabonis What Pascal Siakam are of great interest to the Stever Kerr team.

The interiors of the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors are in a similar situation to that of Beal, being a better option to go to Golden State than to continue in projects destined to live in the middle table of the Eastern Conference in the coming years.