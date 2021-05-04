Bradley and Burns survive as leaders in the Valspar Championship with two eagles

Authors of one eagle each, the Americans Keegan Bradley Y Sam burns maintained the leadership of the Valspar Championship, PGA Tour tournament that takes place in Palm Harbor (Florida), at the end of the third day with a 69-stroke card to accumulate a total of 14 under par. But the advantage over his rivals, embodied directly by his compatriot Max homa, was also reduced, as he is just one hit behind the two leaders after hitting a 66.

If the day before Bradley Y Burns had set the best total in tournament history after two rounds, beating the South Korean KJ Choi who was at -11 midway in 2002, his Saturday was much more difficult.

But just like Friday Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, hit an eagle on the 14th hole that wiped out a bogey from the previous one after two initial birdies. Bradley he achieved the eagle with a masterfully struck chip from the tall grass behind the green, the curve of which perfectly finished his course on the hole of this par 5.

Burns, in search of a first title on the PGA circuit, he also achieved an eagle on hole 1. His stroke from about 214 meters touched the flag and he only had to finish the job on this par 4. An ideal start followed by two birdies, but that did not have continuity, since afterwards he committed two bogeys on holes 16 and 18.

Max homa, already third the day before, he did even better and with a 66-stroke card that also included an eagle on the 6th hole, five birdies and two bogeys, he placed one of the two leaders in the absence of the last day.

The American Dustin Johnson, number 1 in the world, had a bad day for his part and after delivering a score of 74 strokes, he occupies the 60th place just with the par from the field 14 strokes behind the leaders.

3rd round standings (par 71):

1. Keegan Bradley (USA) -14 (64-66-69)

. Sam Burns (USA) -14 (67-63-69)

3. Max Homa (USA) -13 (66-68-66)

4. Abraham Ancer (MEX) -10 (67-70-66)

. Joaquin Niemann (CHI) -10 (68-68-67)

. Ted Potter Jr. (USA) -10 (67-73-63)

. Cameron Tringale (USA) -10 (69-67-67)

8. Charley Hoffman (USA) -9 (68-66-70)

9. Troy Merritt (USA) -8 (68-69-68)

. Brandt Snedeker (USA) -8 (69-69-67)

. Bubba Watson (USA) -8 (70-67-68)

…

18. Justin Thomas (USA) -6 (69-71-67)

28. Sung-Jae Im (KOR) -4 (68-67-74)

60. Dustin Johnson (USA) 0 (71-68-74)