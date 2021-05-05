Bradley and Burns lead the Valspar Championship with record

An eagle on the last hole allowed the American Keegan Bradley maintain the leadership of Valspar Championship, tournament of the American PGA Tour that takes place in Palm Harbor (Florida), and in which he shares the first place with his compatriot Sam burns with a total of 130 shots, 12 under par from the field, after the second day.

Bradley delivered a 66-stroke card with an eagle, four birdies and a bogey, while Burns he finished with 63, with eight birdies and no errors. And both, with a cumulative -12, established the best total in the history of the tournament after two rounds, beating the South Korean. KJ Choi, who achieved -11 midway through 2002.

“It was a fun day and what a way to end it! It was a pleasure, ”he said Bradley after hitting a 119-meter long shot on the 9th hole where he ended his round. “I hit the shot and since we couldn’t see where the ball was going from where we were, we expected a reaction. And when people raise their arms, it usually means that they are inside ”, said the winner of the PGA Championships in 2011.

Bradley Y Burns They have four strokes of advantage over three other Americans, Lucas glover, Charley hoffman Y Max homa, who share the third place with 134 (-8), while the South African Charl schwartzel leads a group of five players who share sixth place with 135 (-7).

Americans Justin johnson Y Justin thomas, numbers 1 and 2 in the world rankings, are far from the lead, in the 33rd and 41st places with -3 and -2, respectively.

For his part, the Gran Canaria Rafa Cabrera, the only Spanish participant, did not pass the cut by delivering a score of 74 strokes that, together with the 73 on the first day, left him with a total of 147 (+5).

The Argentine did not pass the cut either Emiliano Grillo, who was second after the first day with 66 strokes, but had a terrible second round with 76 and stayed at par.

Classification 2nd day (par 71):

1. Keegan Bradley (USA) -12 (64-66)

. Sam Burns (USA) -12 (67-63)

3. Lucas Glover (USA) -8 (69-65)

. Charley Hoffman (USA) -8 (68-66)

. Max Homa (USA) -8 (66-68)

6. Sung-Jae Im (KOR) -7 (68-67)

. Zach Johnson (USA) -7 (68-67)

. Hank Lebioda (USA) -7 (66-69)

. Tom Lewis (ENG) -7 (70-65)

. Charl Schwartzel (RSA) -7 (70-65)

…

16. Bubba Watson (USA) -5 (70-67)

33. Dustin Johnson (USA) -3 (71-68)

41. Justin Thomas (USA) -2 (69-71)

Did not pass the cut

Rafa Cabrera (ESP) +5 (73-74)

Emiliano Grillo (ARG) even (66-76)