Bradl will compete as Honda’s ‘wild card’ in Jerez

04/23/2021 at 10:04 AM CEST

Stefan bradl will return to track on the occasion of Spanish Red Bull Grand Prix, from April 30 to May 2. HRC announced this Thursday through social networks that the German pilot will occupy a place of ‘wild card’ in the next World Cup event, which will be held at the Jerez Circuit – Ángel Nieto.

The German, Honda tester and reserve, has already contested the first two tests of the MotoGP World Championship 2021, as well as most of the past 2020 campaign as relief of the injured Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda Team), but the return of the Cerversa rider to action in the Grand Prix 888 of Portugal It has made him return to his usual role.

After going from low to high last year and playing a key role in the development of the RC213V, Bradl has had a more outstanding performance this year replacing the eight-time World Champion, finishing in points both times in the Losail International Circuit, after being 11th in the Qatar GP Barwa and 14th in the Doha GP TISSOT.

Now, Sling will give you the opportunity to compete again wearing your colors in the Spanish GP Red Bull, which will start on the track on Friday, April 30. After the GP, everything points to Monday, May 3 Bradl will also have a starring role in the Jerez Official Test which will be played on the same Andalusian track.