Bradesco saw recurring net income shrink 39.8% in the first quarter of this year amid the new coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the figure in the period to R $ 3.753 billion compared to the same period in 2019. In relation to the previous three months, the fall was even greater, at 43.5%.

The result, above all, was the reinforcement of R $ 2.7 billion in provisions for doubtful accounts, called PDDs, made in the first quarter on account of covid-19. Bradesco, explains in a report accompanying its financial statements, that the additional mattress was created as a result of the “adverse economic scenario that may result in an increase in defaults, reflecting the bankruptcy of companies, unemployment, as well as the degradation of the value of guarantees “.

The amount of R $ 2.7 billion added to the pre-existing portion of R $ 2.4 billion, totals a complementary provision for the “adverse economic scenario” of R $ 5.1 billion. “This crisis has caused great volatility in the global and local markets, a fact that has adversely impacted our results from the financial margin with the market and the financial result of this quarter’s insurance operation”, adds the bank.

Bradesco’s expanded credit portfolio totaled R $ 655.094 billion at the end of March, a volume 5.1% higher than that recorded in December. In one year, loans increased by 17.0%.

Amid the rush of companies for liquidity, Bradesco saw its corporate loan portfolio grow 6.6% in the first quarter compared to the fourth, to R $ 415.880 billion. In individuals, the increase was 2.6%, to R $ 239.214 billion. In the past year, these portfolios increased by 15.6% and 19.5%, respectively.

Bradesco closed March with R $ 1.486 trillion in total assets, an increase of 5.5% in relation to the fourth quarter. In a year, the increase was 7.1%.

The bank’s shareholders’ equity, in turn, decreased 3.1% in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, to R $ 129.548 billion. In the annual comparison, it grew 2.3%.

Profitability on average shareholders’ equity (ROE) has already been impacted by the pandemic. The indicator decreased by almost half, to 11.7% in the first quarter against 21.2% in the previous three months.

Faced with the pandemic, Bradesco decided to suspend its performance guidelines for 2020. According to the bank, the uncertainties caused by covid-19 changed the scenario and reduced the predictability of business performance at this time. “As soon as we have a scenario that allows for greater predictability, Bradesco will evaluate resuming the disclosure of projections to the market”, he concludes.

Provisions

Bradesco reported an increase of 86.1% in its provisions, in the expanded concept, to R $ 6.708 billion in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same quarter last year, which were R $ 3.604 billion. In relation to the fourth quarter, when they amounted to R $ 3.981 billion, expenses increased 68.5%.

Expenses in the quarter were R $ 7.359 billion, 17% higher than in the same quarter of 2019 and 59.2% above the fourth quarter. The number was partially offset by revenues from credit recovery of R $ 1.420 billion, 52.8% lower than the first quarter of last year and 7.9% below the fourth quarter.