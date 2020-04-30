Bradesco is provisioning 2.7 billion reais for expected losses from default linked to Covid-19 and may reserve more in the coming months, with the chief executive evaluating the crisis as more severe than the previous ones.

“Our goal is to preserve the bank’s strength to face future challenges,” Octavio de Lazari told reporters in a conference call on Thursday. “This crisis is more severe than those that Brazil faced in 2008 and 2016”, he added, referring to the global financial crisis and a strong domestic recession.

Bradesco posted a recurring profit of 3.753 billion reais, a drop of almost 40% compared to the previous year and below Refinitiv’s estimate of 5.975 billion reais.

Return on equity fell 9 percentage points over the previous quarter, to 11.7%, as a result of higher provisions.

Preferred shares in the second largest private bank in Brazil fell about 6% around 1 pm.

“We see the result as negative due to the faster-than-expected deterioration in asset quality indicators,” Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to customers, adding that provisions are expected to maintain an upward trend.

The bank’s loan loss provisions increased 86% over a year earlier, to R $ 6.7 billion, in the expectation of greater default by consumers and companies facing the economic effects of the pandemic. The bank has a reserve of 5.1 billion reais to face an adverse economic scenario.

Lazari said that Bradesco is likely to grant customers another 60-day extension to pay off debts. In early March, the bank had already opened the way for customers to postpone installment payments for two months.

Along with the increase in provisions, the bank is also trying to face the crisis by cutting costs. Bradesco intends to close 78 more branches than expected at the beginning of the year, totaling 378 units.

The lender has suspended its 2020 earnings projections because of coronavirus-related uncertainty, and Lazari said he cannot predict when the economy will recover.

The Covid-19 outbreak had a minor impact in Brazil until mid-March, so its impact on first quarter banking operations was limited.

Bradesco’s loan portfolio grew 5.1% in relation to December, mainly through corporate loans, as large companies sought to reinforce their balance sheets before an expected deep recession.

Lazari said that since mid-March the bank has granted 57 billion reais in new loans, but that the demand for credit has declined.

Fee income increased 2.6% over the previous year, in current account and brokerage fees.

