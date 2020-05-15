Bradesco said on Friday that it started testing Covid-19 on branch employees, in the first part of a program planned to reach almost all of the nearly 100,000 employees of the country’s second largest private bank.

According to the bank, the first tests were carried out on about 100 employees of branches in the capitals of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Adherence to the tests is voluntary.

“This mapping will allow us to take preventive measures and contribute to the national effort to flatten the disease’s spread curve,” said in a statement Bradesco’s chief executive, Octavio de Lazari.

The movement comes at a time when infectious disease specialists say that the lack of mass testing has been one of the main obstacles in Brazil to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the disease.

The Ministry of Health released on Thursday that the country recorded the highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, to 202,918, with 13,994 deaths. This week Brazil became the sixth in the world with more confirmed cases of the disease.

Bradesco’s movement shows how private companies are trying to compensate for the low testing capacity for the disease in the public sector.

Companies that are resuming activities, such as the manufacturer of bus bodies Marcopolo and the producer of road implements Randon, have bought more than 5,000 tests each to apply to employees who have returned to manufacturing activities.

