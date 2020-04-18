On Saturday, 18, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco announced a donation of R $ 20 million to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) for the production of rapid diagnostic kits for the new coronavirus, which will be distributed by the Ministry of Health.

All kits already have Brazilian technology developed by the foundation, of the “RT-PCR” type, and are considered extremely accurate by the scientific community.

The donation occurs through the holding company EloPar, controlled by Bradesco and Banco do Brasil. Elopar is the majority shareholder in the companies Alelo, Livelo, Veloe and Digio, in addition to the Elo Flag.

“We are adding our contribution to the efforts of the entire Brazilian society in search of quick responses in the fight against the coronavirus”, explains Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, president of the Board of Directors of Bradesco and president of the Board of Directors of Elopar.

“We are all touched by the urgency of this moment”, completes the chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil, Hélio Magalhães, also vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of Elopar.

Donation

Earlier this week, Itaú Unibanco announced the donation of R $ 1 billion to finance actions to combat the coronavirus in Brazil. The money was transferred to Fundação Itaú Social and managed by a group of health professionals led by doctor Paulo Chapchap, general director of the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital.

Other large Brazilian companies and entrepreneurs have also announced donations to help fight the coronavirus, such as Bradesco, Santander, Gerdau, Ambev, Rede D’Or, Petrobras, Vale

.