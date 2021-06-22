Brad Stevens appreciates the departure of Kemba Walker and the signing of Al Horford

Brad Stevens has left the bench of Boston Celtics to be General Manager and there was great expectation for his opinion about the exchange with Oklahoma city thunder for Al Horford in exchange of Kemba walker, a player with whom he did not have a very good relationship, according to ESPN. “This movement will allow us to create significant financial flexibility and we incorporate a player who knows the franchise culture well, can contribute many things and earn little money. He is very excited to return and has the ability to make his teammates better. He can play both 5 and 4, he has a lot of defensive intelligence and his signing goes along the lines of enhancing the talent and prominence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, “he said.