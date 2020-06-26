We have a special responsibility in any crisis. Especially in one like this, “says Brad Smith during his speech in the new virtual edition of the Collision technology event. Several converge in this crisis: the climate was joined by the pandemic, and this, the wave of protests after the murder of George Floyd. All are on the agenda of the software giant, but with different deadlines: “The coronavirus is a challenge of this decade, racism and climate change are the challenges of the century,” said the president of Microsoft.

In March, Smith decided that the company would not give up on its commitment to the climate, which is materialized among other things, in order to turn Microsoft into a company with negative emissions towards the end of this decade. “An employee asked me why we were still focused on the weather when we were trying to fight a pandemic. My response was: ‘Because we also need to save the damn planet,'” he recalls.

An online event among 32,000 people Collision is the Canadian brother of the WebSummit technology event, which annually brings together in Toronto thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and personalities directly or indirectly related to the technology industry and the latest advances in the sector. This description fits from Brad Smith (Microsoft) to the celebrity Paris Hilton through DJ Steve Aoki and Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker. Topics of conversation range from the latest advances in robotics and artificial intelligence to the latest vicissitudes in the fitness industry.

This year, Collision carries the surname from home, since for the first time and in response to the coronavirus crisis and the restrictions it places on holding a global event of this nature, the event is held online. The Internet has become the meeting point for more than 600 speakers, 850 investors, a thousand startups and tens of thousands of attendees, who, according to the latest data, number around 32,000 and come from 74 different countries.

Now that the Microsoft staff is starting to “slowly” return to their face-to-face work, it’s time to think about the future. They are already working on an internal app to monitor the health of their employees “as you might expect from a technology company”, and they aspire to learn about the conditions of those who travel to the offices with it. “We don’t see the app’s approach as a silver bullet. It’s not going to eliminate the need for humans to work as contact trackers, but I think it’s just another layer of protection,” says Smith.

Nor does it escape the controversy surrounding the invasion that these systems can entail in the privacy of those who are watched by them. “We are focused on ensuring that as long as technology is used as a tool to manage the pandemic, we do so in a way that respects people’s privacy.”

Help without hindrance

When it comes to social justice, Microsoft’s priority is, according to Smith, ensuring that the technology developed at the company does not contribute to making matters worse. “It is critically important that we do not create technologies or sell licenses in scenarios that could lead to biases, that could favor types of surveillance that undermine people’s human rights and civil liberties,” he says. In summary, the executive pledges not to support the tactics that have fueled the concern of the most vulnerable groups.

In this context is the recent announcement that Microsoft will not sell these technologies to the police until they are regulated. “In general, the technology that we offer to the police departments is the same that we provide to anyone. People use our tools and services in the cloud to do research, presentations, calculations …”, says Smith, who also assured that facial recognition has so far not been among the services provided to the security forces. “This is an example of how technology has a lot of potential but maintains possibilities of danger. The key for us is to constantly think on both sides of the equation,” he says.

Microsoft in the mirror

Beyond the purely technological challenges, on Microsoft’s to-do list is that the template accurately reflects the diversity of global society. “We don’t have the representation we should,” admits Smith. The problem, he explains, starts early: The black community is already underrepresented in computer science classes that would have to open the doors of this world to them during their school life. “Of course, the reason for this is that this class is offered less frequently in the public institutes they attend,” he adds. “Where there are great successes, as can be expected, is in giving people the opportunity to learn.”

Microsoft’s most recent response to the urgency to address racial injustices came this week, in a three-part initiative: “The first is to increase the representation of black employees. We have committed to doubling the number of employees in this community during the next five years and at all levels of the company. ” The second objective is to establish more business relationships with companies run by black people. The third is to help close the gap in school training in computer science.

In training he also sees the potential to correct the vices of the industry. “The biggest opportunity here, and the biggest challenge, is to really make sure that everyone who is earning a degree in engineering is being exposed to the ethics of engineering, artificial intelligence and the wide range of social issues that they are going to have to tackle during your career, “he says. “Engineering is a great discipline for solving the world’s problems, but you can’t solve a problem if you don’t understand it.” This road is a two-way road for Smith. Just as engineers need to get closer to the liberal arts, students of the latter, he says, would benefit from a deeper understanding of engineering, computer science, and data “to be well prepared for the future.”