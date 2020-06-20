Just a few days ago a bomb exploded, and Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, has not hesitated to adopt a position that, although surprising to some, is actually not only understandable, but even logical (and maybe somewhat strategic). And it is that in the middle of the last legal dispute between the European Commission and Apple, the high office of those of Redmond has not hesitated to take the side of the European institutions, pointing (without explicitly mentioning anyone, yes) Apple and Google and their policies when admitting or denying access of apps to their respective app stores, App Store and Google Play.

The start of the controversy arises when, a few days ago, the complaint of those responsible for the Hey email service was made public. We are talking about a paid service ($ 99 a year) that is contracted through its own website. At first, its managers were able to upload an app to the Apple application store so that users could access the service. However, when trying to upload an updated version, Apple, seeing that the service could not be contracted in-app, did not accept the new version in the App Store and informed its managers that if it did not incorporate the in-app purchase function, it would eliminate the first version of the store.

In case you do not know, in-app purchases are those that are made directly through the app, and that are paid through the payment system associated with the Apple or Google account associated with the devices. A payment of which, of course, these companies receive a part in exchange for offering their platform. The problem is that many services do not want to have to “bite” Apple and Google for the services they offer and that they can already be contracted directly through their websites.

What is striking is that that same day, the European Commission announced the start of an investigation to try to determine if, with its policies, it would be violating the anti-competition laws of the European Union. An issue that the European authorities have made clear for years now that they take themselves very seriously. And it is not a trivial matter, since if the conclusions of the investigation determine that Apple is obstructing free competition, it could not only be sanctioned, but also you may be forced to change your policies to accept apps in your app store if you want to continue operating in Europe.

And the problem is that, in this respect, those from Cupertino seem to be quite clear about their position, quite contrary to the position of Brad Smith, because as a result of the controversy with Hey, Phil Schiller has stated that Apple has no intention of revising their policies. A statement that could end up weighing too much in Cupertino if the investigation and the subsequent legal actions carried out by the European institutions put Apple in the dilemma of applying changes in this regard or having to abandon the sale of apps, a key element of iOS, throughout the European common space.

And what has Brad Smith said?

As Politico notes, Microsoft President Brad Smith has suggested that other company’s app stores should be subject to increased antitrust scrutiny, given that its rules can make it difficult for small developers to work. Without explicitly mentioning Apple or Google, he claims that access thresholds for app stores have risen substantially over the years. “I think the time has come, whether in Washington, DC or Brussels, for a much more focused conversation about the nature of app stores.”

The European antitrust authorities are not unknown to Brad Smith and Microsoft, many of us still remember the first great collision between Europe and those of Redmond on account of the inclusion of Internet Explorer in Windows. What perhaps so many people don’t know is that Smith, an attorney by training and practice, is not only the president of the company, he is also the legal director of the firm. (CLO, chief legal officer), that is, the highest executive in terms of legal matters

In other words, Brad Smith does not speak of “hearsay”, neither in terms of how regulators act nor of the legal reserve that the Microsoft application store has in the European legal context. It is true, yes, that at the moment we are talking about app stores for devices, but we must not lose sight that what comes out of this situation could apply, in the future, to app stores for operating systems. The same no one has noticed it, but with this action Smith is not only criticizing the antitrust policies of othersbut also probably also You are telling us that Microsoft has already done its homework in this regard..

What do you think of the app stores and their management? Do you agree with Brad Smith? Do they abuse Apple and Google or do they charge a fair price for the service they offer? How do you think the investigation by the European Commission will end? How do you think Apple would act if it was forced to modify its policies or stop offering the App Store in Europe?