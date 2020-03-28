The actor looks spectacular at 56 years old and this is one of the routines that he has followed

Brad Pitt is one of the most famous and gallant actors in Hollywood, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie He has managed to stay in great shape and at 56 he is one of the most sought-after singles of the moment. And to get to that age in good shape, he has had to use some diets that have given him many results.

And is that being a sought-after actor on the big screen is not easy, that’s why Brad relied on a diet called The Zone. This is a method developed by Doctor Barry Sears in the 90s that maintains adequate insulin levels for the body. This way excesses are avoided and a balance is achieved.

Would have been Jennifer Aniston Who introduced him to the diet when they were still a couple, so this diet has accompanied Pitt in his best moments on the big screen. It consists of doing five meals a day where proteins, carbohydrates and saturated fats are ingested in percentages of 30-40-30.

It is divided into two parts, the first one lasts 4 months in which the body adapts to feed on par with a specific exercise routine, while in the second part it is harder but lasts 3 months, here the intensity of the exercises is increased.

It is a very disciplined routine that requires not to make any slip to stay healthy. The only restrictions are high-density carbohydrates like bread, pasta, and rice, in addition to arachnidonic acid-rich proteins like egg yolks, red meat, and vitreous.

