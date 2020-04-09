The artist Jean Black has the work dreamed of by many and the love of the actor for decades

Jean black has, in the opinion of many, one of the best jobs in Hollywood, and also one of the easiest. Since 1994, she has collaborated with Brad Pitt in over three dozen movies as her makeup artist and he has come to establish a link with the actor that he himself defines as fraternal.

In gratitude for all the hours that have passed alone in a caravan in different parts of the world and for the discretion that she has always displayed, the famous interpreter has wanted surprise her by remodeling the garage of Jean’s home in Los Angeles to turn it into a guest house and a professional studio.

In this project he has had the help of the famous twins Drew and Jonathan Scott as part of their new reform program ‘Celebrity IOU’. Throughout the recording of the episode that they have dedicated to the works on the property of Jean, Brad – who was deeply involved in the process– He has revealed some of the funniest anecdotes they have shared together over the years.

In ‘Passion legends’For example, Jean had to ask him to lower his pants to make up her butt and hide the tan line that she had. “We are still unable to look each other in the face when that scene appears, “he confessed.

For his part, Jean has been very impressed with the end result, especially since I had no idea what Brad was up to because The program team took advantage of one of their trips to undertake the reform.

“I am aware of how generous Brad has always been. His generosity knows no bounds, but that he has done something like that … is more than I could have imagined. I am very moved; I can’t thank him enough “, confessed Jean.

“He is one of those people who I value immensely as part of my life ”Brad has stated to downplay his cute gesture.

