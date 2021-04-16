Brad Pitt worries in a wheelchair, Jennifer Aniston’s ex | Instagram

Fans of actor Brad Pitt would have been alarmed to know the news of his departure from the hospital in a wheelchair, apparently, the former de Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie is not going through one of her best moments.

TO Brad Pitt it rains on him in the wet, after facing strong accusations from his ex, Angelina Jolie, for allegedly his “violent behavior” towards her when they were married, and a legal battle for the custody of their children. Now the star of “Ad Astra” appears in a wheelchair!

The news spread like wildfire after the Page Six medium revealed some snapshots where Pitt is seen leaving a hospital in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles in a wheelchair, immediately, a strong controversy involved the 57-year-old artist regarding his health However, a well-known site revealed that the cause is linked to a visit to the dentist.

It should be said that despite the Oklahoma native’s efforts to go unnoticed by the flash, by wearing a black sweatshirt, sunglasses and a mask, he finally managed to be identified and it was his appearance which has generated confusion among his fans who noticed him a so much deteriorated to show off a few kilos less.

The former partner of the popular blonde, Jennifer Aniston, He appeared alone without any company to whom he could be romantically related, much less the Friends actress who was his first spouse despite the fact that he has been related to them in recent years.

One of those who for several years has been considered one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, we refer to the American actor who, from what is seen in the photographs, does not go through his best moments, neither physical nor emotional.

The motives

According to the portal, the interpreter of “Seven” and “Legends of Pas! On”, William Bradley Pitt, better known in the entertainment industry as Brad Pitt, went to the medical center to perform surgery on teeth, says Reforma.

Incredibly, the one recognized at the 2020 Oscars as the “Best Supporting Actor“For the tape” Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood, “he would take his acting skills further by trying to use the wheelchair mechanism just to throw off the paparazzi.

After leaving the hospital, the American model and film producer was led to the exit by one of the clinic staff members, later a bodyguard took over pushing the chair.

Stooped and visibly thin, Brad tried to evade the cameras, however, in the end he was recognized, amid various suspicions many of his loyal fans also suggested that he may have undergone surgery.

“A very expensive separation”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have engaged in a battle that has taken years to materialize, the controversial marriage would be investing large amounts of money in the court battle that has focused mainly on the custody of the children of both.

They have summoned a multitude of witnesses, in fact, in one of their last hearings they called about thirty people to testify and it transpired, the actress would seek that their own children testify in their favor.

The marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie which has been described as a “passionate and toxic union at times”, as all couples have faced crises, largely derived from the addiction to alcohol on the part of the actor, who revealed it to The New York Times.

Today, the film producer has accepted his responsibility and has taken action on the matter by going to an Alcoholics Anonymous center, they say.

During their years together, the celebrity movie couple shared custody of 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.