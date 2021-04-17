Brad Pitt worries his fans when he leaves a hospital in a wheelchair

The actor’s state of health Brad Pitt has set off alarms among his followers as a result of some images in which he has been seen getting out of a hospital in a wheelchair.

As reported by the US media Page Six, Pitt was photographed last Wednesday leaving a medical center in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, California) in a wheelchair and dressed as if he were incognito.

Despite carrying hood, sunglasses and mask, the 57-year-old actor was recognized by photographers, who did not hesitate to capture his departure from the hospital.

However, as sources close to the actor have confirmed to Page Six, the reason for his attendance at the hospital differs a lot from what it may seem, since the interpreter came to remove his wisdom teeth: “It was nothing, a visit to the dentist“, they have assured.

The protocol of go out in a wheelchair of hospitals would obey the policies they carry out to avoid liability in the event that a patient is injured upon leaving the center.

Pitt, Oscar winner for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood, will be one of the presenters -together with Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry and Joaquin Phoenix, among others- who will lead the Oscars 2021 gala. The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 25, in two different venues, the Dolby Theater and the station. Los Angeles Union buses.