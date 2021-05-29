Brad Pitt wins joint custody of his children! The actor was granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie after months of legal battle in court.

Pagesix exclusively reports that the 57-year-old Oscar winner has been fighting 46-year-old Jolie in court for nearly five years over equal rights to their six children.

“Judge John Ouderkirk, the private judge hired by the couple to oversee the case, made his opinion clear in a recent lengthy ruling, we understand, after months of witness testimony, including child service professionals who interviewed the children. Jolie-Pitt and others who have been around the family – says the report. “

A source very close to the case told Page Six:

“There was a significant change in the custody arrangement based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.” “Brad was just trying to spend more time with his kids – and it’s been clear that Angie has done her best to avoid it.” “This trial lasted several months and there were a lot of witnesses, experts, psychologists and other people who have been with the children, and the decision was based on that” – said the source.

Another close source said it was a “tentative decision,” adding that Angelina will continue her legal battle.

“Joint custody is not the problem that Angelina fights, there were other worrisome issues, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed” – says the source.

Angelina – who last year was denied her request to remove the judge from the divorce case – said Monday in documents that the judge refused to allow her children to testify.

According to the Associated Press, Jolie’s new filing says the judge has “refused to listen to underage teens” as their experiences, needs, or wishes as the fate of their custody, “citing the California code that says a child 14 years of age or older, you should be allowed to testify if you wish.

Three of the Jolie-Pitt children are teenagers, Pax 17, Zahara 16 and Shiloh 14. The oldest is Maddox, now 19 and is not part of the custody decision. The couple also have twin children, Vivienne and Knox, 12. Angelina also claimed that Judge Ouderkirk has refused to hear evidence that she alleges was relevant to the safety and well-being of the children before the ‘tentative’ decision was given.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 206, days after an alleged fight on a private jet. Pitt was accused of mistreating his son Maddox, then 15 years old, on the private flight from France to the States. No charges were brought against the actor after the investigation.

At the time, Jolie’s lawyer said she had sought a divorce “for the health of the family.” Pitt’s filing said the judge found that Jolie’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, at Mr. Pitt’s request, and in the best interest of the children. . “

All of Jolie’s delays and objections to reaching an agreement were said to “cause serious harm to the children, who will be further denied permanence and stability.”

So, Brad Pitt wins joint custody of his children!

