Brad Pitt wins gets 50/50 joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Apparently the arguments that Angelina presented in which she claimed that Brad Pitt is not a good father they were not enough for the judge to rule on exclusive custody for her; Not even because several witnesses, including psychiatrists, testified at the trial.

“Jolie’s testimony lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, at Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interest of the children,” read court documents obtained. by Us Weekly.

A source close to the actor told TMZ that Brad Pitt “is on the moon” with the judgment ruling, since he got what he was looking for.